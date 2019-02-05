Mazda will use next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a new crossover SUV.

It will be the second model to ride on the automaker's new modular platform, the first being the 2019 Mazda 3 that we saw last November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Judging by a teaser released Tuesday, the new SUV will feature a sleek, fastback-like tailgate and some very wide hips. Such elements are key traits of the latest evolution of Mazda's “Kodo” design language, which once again we first saw on the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 hatch and sedan.

Mazda 2.0-liter SkyActiv-X engine with spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI)

Mazda said in a statement that its SUV is a new addition to the lineup, meaning it isn't a redesign of an existing model. The automaker also said the vehicle will eventually be fitted with the new SkyActiv-X engine, which promises diesel-like fuel economy but without the harmful emissions.

It's possible we're looking at a new CX-7, a vehicle that's rumored to be built at a plant Mazda and Toyota will share in the United States. The plant is scheduled to be operational in 2021. However, given the European debut, we're likely looking at something smaller. Perhaps a new global version of the China-only CX-4 or even a new CX-6.

We'll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 5. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.