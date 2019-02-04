Hyundai will reportedly bring its high-performance N badge to the crossover segment with a Tucson N. Not only will the compact crossover look the part, it'll have all the go to match, too.

Auto Express reported it can confirm the Tucson N is under development and will debut within two years, which puts it toward the end of the current model's lifecycle.

The compact crossover currently features either a 2.0-liter inline-4 or 2.4-liter inline-4 for SEL, Sport, and Limited models. The 2.4 replaced the racier 1.6-liter turbo-4 for the 2019 model year. Perhaps the decision was in preparation for hopped-up Tucson N coming soon.

And hopped-up it will be if the report proves true. Hyundai will reportedly grace the Tucson N with 340 horsepower, which is 159 hp more than the 2.4's power rating. This is a compact crossover, mind you, and that much power could make the Tucson N especially quick. Sources told the website the crossover should sprint from 0-62 mph in under 6 seconds, and an insider reportedly said the N division is not interested in building vehicles that don't lead their segment with respect to performance figures.

The Tucson N is also expected to be the range-topping N-performance vehicle until the division reveals its true halo car. The same sources didn't speak to the halo car, but said it will "blow everything else away in its sector." What that market segment will be is left to speculation at this time. The division may introduce a Kona N model in the near future as well.

The N division has so far built the i30 N for Europe and the Veloster N for North America, both of which marked the brand's first forays into the hot hatchback segment. There's no word if the Tucson N or rumored Kona N will make their way to the U.S., but the division appears to have grand plans as it continues to expand.