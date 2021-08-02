A Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain is set for debut at the 2021 Munich auto show, and a prototype has just been spied. The larger E-Class All-Terrain is already on sale in the United States, and with any luck we'll also see its smaller sibling.

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles is set to expand with a coupe-like version of the ID.4 compact crossover. It will be called the ID.5, and the debut is coming up shortly.

Aston Martin is celebrating 70 years of U.S. sales with an open-top Valkyrie, a teaser for which was released today. The new Valkyrie variant is set for a debut next week as part of Aston Martin's major presence at Monterey Car Week.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain spy shots: Soft-roader wagon coming soon

2022 Volkswagen ID.5 electric coupe-like crossover teased ahead of imminent debut

Aston Martin to reveal roofless Valkyrie during Monterey Car Week

First drive review: 2022 Lexus ES 350 settles into middle life-cycle age

Lincoln teams up with Shinola for plush Aviator concept

Home solar and electric cars are converging, and it's about time

Alpine's Esteban Ocon claims maiden F1 win at wild Hungarian Grand Prix

Your mileage may vary: AAA finds mpg meters inaccurate

MegaRexx MegaRaptor is the Ford F-250 Super Duty in Raptor form

Tesla agrees to pay owners for cutting range and charging rate on some cars