Acura will use 2019 Monterey Car Week to unveil the Type S Concept. The show car sets the stage for the launch of multiple Type S performance variants at the Japanese brand starting with a TLX Type S sport sedan.

Maserati will launch both a new sports car and a redesigned GranTurismo, based on information released by the automaker's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The new sports car debuts in 2020 and the redesigned GranTurismo the year after. Crucially, both will offer battery-electric powertrains.

Volkswagen is out testing prototypes for an electric SUV based on 2017's ID Crozz concept car. It's due in 2020 and tipped to go by the name ID 4X.

