A redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class is due out shortly, and sadly there won't be any 6- or 8-cylinder engine options. It's not just emissions that have resulted in Mercedes dropping the engines but packaging and dynamics, too.

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles is set to expand with a coupe-like version of the ID.4 compact crossover. It's due out later this year and will wear an “ID.5” badge.

Sebastian Vettel has swapped Ferrari for Aston Martin in the 2021 Formula One World Championship. Ahead of the move, he decided to sell off his collection of Ferrari road cars which included icons like the LaFerrari and F50.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

