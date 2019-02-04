Updates to the Dodge Charger for 2019 were rather mild, but it seems more substantial tweaks are in the works for 2020. A report is out claiming we'll see the 2020 Dodge Charger receive the same wide-body option that was first added to the Challenger lineup for 2018.

Kia is out testing a new mid-size SUV that's likely to be a redesigned Mohave, the current generation of which was sold here briefly last decade as the Borrego. It's possible we'll see the new SUV sold on local soil as a replacement for the Sorento.

Volkswagen has started the first public road trials of its electric SUV based on 2017's ID Crozz concept car. Development is still at the test mule stage but the first prototype’s wearing the final body should start appearing in the summer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

