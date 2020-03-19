Prototypes for a mystery Dodge Charger model have been spotted testing, and chances are they're for a new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody range-topper.

The Redeye option was added to the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for 2019, but the Charger missed out, even when the muscle sedan received the Widebody option itself for 2020.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Given the sighting of the latest prototypes, it looks like the situation may change for 2021.

The only detail we can ascertain from the test cars is the likelihood of a new hood design hidden beneath the camouflage gear. It's possible the hood features a dual-scoop design like the one on the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In addition to the unique hood, the Redeye option adds electronic wizardry borrowed from 2018's Demon. However, the pièce de résistance is the bump in power for the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. In the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, we're treated with 797 horsepower, up from the 707 hp in the regular Hellcat.

With that amount of power, you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile ET of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph, and a top speed of 203 mph. Similar numbers should be achieved by any Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, assuming it gets the full 797 hp.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Dodge should announce its 2021 updates for the Charger this fall, but hopefully we'll have more details before then.

As for the future of the Charger, the last we heard is that Dodge could end up introducing a new generation based on the current Charger's platform—and add electrification along the way. However, all those plans might be in for a shakeup due to last year's merger between Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group.