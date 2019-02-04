Most readers won’t be familiar with the Ginetta name but that should change in the very near future.

The British motorsport company is one of the biggest race car constructors in the world, but it has also dabbled in the area of road cars over the years and a new one is just around the corner.

Ginetta on Wednesday presented the first details on a new supercar to be revealed this year. It will feature carbon fiber construction, for the body and chassis, as well as a naturally aspirated V-8 engine spitting out over 600 horsepower.

Teaser for Ginetta supercar - January 2019

The engine, which Ginetta said was developed in-house, will be mated to a sequential gearbox and drive the rear wheels. Judging by a pair of teaser shots released by the company along with its Wednesday announcement, the new car will feature front-mount positioning in the same fashion as Ginetta's previous G40 and G50 models.

“We’ve come a long way in 60 years but we still believe Ginetta has great untapped potential,” Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson, a Le Mans winner, said in a statement. “In the 1960s our G10 was a giant killer on and off the track, regularly beating Jaguar E-Types; 60 years on, we’re again applying knowledge and technology from our racing programs to build an uncompromised yet utterly capable road-going supercar.”

Production will take place at Ginetta's plant just outside Leeds, United Kingdom. No word yet if the new supercar will be available in the United States.