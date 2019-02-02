The Sublime green paint color hasn't been seen since 2015, but has returned for the 2019 Dodge Challenger and Charger. The retro exterior color will sear the retinas with its bright hue, and joins other "high impact" colors such as B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy, and TorRed.

2019 Audi Q8, Park City to Telluride

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Audi Q8 and found it to shine in the German automaker's lineup as brightly as its myriad of LEDs. The bleeding-edge matrix lighting and dancing taillight animations provide drama and theater to the Q8's experience while the interior's trio of screens continue the modern theme inside the cabin.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe

The Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe will go down in history as the $295,000 two-door SUV that never was. While the automaker said it would produce 999 units, none were ever built before the decision to kill the SVO-developed vehicle due to budget cuts. It's said some customers designed their models to over $447,000.

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

The 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe was spotted, again, undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads. Draped in minimal camouflage, the four-door version of the 8-Series looks nearly production-ready. Expect the newest member of the 8-Series lineup to go on sale before the end of this year.

Chevrolet C4 Corvette ZR-1

Call it the "King of the Hill" or the "Blue Devil," just don't call it slow. Because it never has been. The fastest and most powerful Corvettes of all time have been badged ZR-1, and we took a look back through history at the nameplate that reformatted how driver's thought of GM's supercar.

2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition

Hard to believe but the Audi TT is now 20 years old. To celebrate the automaker created a 20th Anniversary Edition with Moccasin Brown interior and yellow-contrasting stitching meant to mimic the original car's baseball-style stitch. Only 80 of the 999 examples set for production will come to the U.S.

2020 Subaru Legacy teased ahead of 2019 Chicago Auto Show debut

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is set to make its debut next week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and the automaker has given a sneak peek at what's inside its latest sedan. Spoiler: It's a massive tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system. It appears some hard buttons remain for core functions.