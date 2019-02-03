Porsche plans to return to rally racing for the 2020 season with a new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport-based race car and we're excited about what we've seen so far. At the GP Ice Race in Austria, Porsche let legendary racer Walter Röhrl climb behind the wheel to show off the 718 Cayman rally concept car, and boy does the car look good and sound even better.

Speaking of the noises, there's a 3.8-liter flat-6 parked in the rear and makes 425 horsepower, according to Porsche. The video shows Röhrl flicking through one corner of the ice track covered in snow with great precision and gives us a taste of new sounds coming to the FIA-sanctioned R-GT class in 2020.

Porsche also said drivability and sustainability are at the top of the car's priorities. Several body parts will also copy the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport's natural-fiber composite material for construction.

Before Röhrl climbed into the rally car, Porsche gave Richard Lietz, currently third in the WEC GTE-Pro class, the honor of driving the car first at the Porsche Winter Event ahead of the GP Ice Race. That weekend is where Porsche made the decision to build the factory race car for customers. The car seen in the video above was built for platform testing, but the final production car should look pretty similar.

We have another year to wait before customers get their hands on production rally cars, but in the meantime, grab a look at Röhrl showing off in the car up above.