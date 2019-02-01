Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the American racing team and sports car builder, will shift focus with its next vehicle. It's called the Boot and it takes its inspiration from the original Baja Boot that GM engineer and hot rodder Vic Hickey designed for the inaugural Baja 1000 in 1967. While that vehicle looked more like a dune buggy, this one is a an off-road SUV that will launch this year as a 2019 model.

SCG announced the pricing and availability on Facebook on Wednesday and every model will cost $287,500. SCG said each will be fully optioned and every Boot will receive the heart of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06. That's correct, the SCG Boot features a 6.2-liter supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine. It's unclear if SCG will tune the engine differently for its off-road purpose, but we can expect around 650 horsepower, which is what the Corvette Z06 makes.

However, if that intrigues you, be aware that all five 2019 model year build slots are sold out, and so are the 20 2020 models. SCG will also build 20 2021 models, and as of that Wednesday Facebook post 17 were still available.

2020 SCG Boot 2020 SCG Boot 2020 SCG Boot

Customers who plan to take their Boots into dicey areas can also opt for a Level 6 armor package, which adds $166,750 to the price.

Each of the Boots rolling off of the production line this year and next will be two-door versions, but the 2021 model will include a four-door option.

Inside, the Boot boasts two inboard front seats, which gives rear passengers an excellent view out of the windshield and helps reduce motion sickness because those rear passengers won't have to look at the back of the front seats, according to SCG.

These Boots were made for racing, too. The company plans to enter five examples in the 2019 Baja 1000 this November. The Boots will compete in a class reserved for street-legal SUVs and the five modern models will run alongside an original Baja Boot—just like the one hot rodder Vic Hickey developed and actor Steve McQueen raced in the 1960s.

Original Baja Boot

Slots for the 2020 race are open via SCG and each Boot owner, should they choose to enter, will have the full support of the racing team. Move quickly, though because the 2021 build slots will likely go fast.