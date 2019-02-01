We took a road trip in the 2019 Audi Q8; we put the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG G63 to the test; and the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE got an automatic. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We drove the 2019 Audi Q8 from Park City, Utah to Telluride, Colorado. After our time in the luxury crossover, there's no question the Q8 is a crossover flagship that should have the competition worried.

Volkswagen teased the beach buggy is returning in the form an an electric dune-buggy concept. Set to makes its formal debut next month at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the concept will feature cheeky 1960s-inspired styling with oversized fender flares, off-road tires, and big wheels. Doors and a roof? Those are nowhere to be seen.

We put both the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG G63 to the test on- and off-road to confirm the boxy legend is as capable as ever. The latest G-Class does have usable cupholders now, but it retains the vault-like door locks, an upright windshield, and the classic brick-like design. Most importantly, it can handle any terrain. It's still a G-Class.

The 2020 Genesis GV80 production interior was spied, though it was covered in tarps to obscure it from view. A new electronics and control interface seem to be in the cards, and expect lots of leather-covered surfaces.

Chevy announced the 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE and there's one big change to the model for this year: it's available with an automatic transmission. It's all in the name of speed, friends, as the 10-speed automatic transmission can shift quicker than any human, which helped it drop more than a half second from its lap time around the 2.9-mile road course at GM's Milford Proving Ground.