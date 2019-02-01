We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG 63 to find out if the icons have gone soft with their new plush interior and independent front suspension. Spoiler: The brick on wheels that is the G-Class is as capable as ever. With three locking differentials, more leather than a furniture store, and side pipes, the G-Class remains an icon that can go anywhere in luxury.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said his "Fast and Furious" character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw will not be in the upcoming "Fast 9" flick. That doesn't mean the two characters are gone from the franchise. No, far from it. The "Hobbs and Shaw" spinoff will premier this August, and it doesn't mean the two couldn't end up in the 10th installment of the franchise.

Subaru teased the interior of the 2020 Legacy sedan before its debut next week at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The image revealed the latest iteration of the all-wheel-drive sedan will feature a large tablet-like infotainment touchscreen that controls both audio and climate functions.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

8 things you need to know about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 and AMG G63

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham won't be in "Fast 9"

2020 Subaru Legacy joins the tablet-sized touchscreen fad

2019 Kia Forte vs. 2019 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

Welcome to the new Motor Authority

Tesla revamps Model S and X lineups without battery size numbers

2020 BMW 8-Seies Gran Coupe spy shots and video

Drivers far more likely to talk on phone than text while driving

Green Giants: 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger add Sublime paint

Shell acquisition of charging network Greenlots points to juice as the new gas