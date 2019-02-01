The sun has set on the Jaguar F-Type's manual transmission option. After poor take rates in North America, Jaguar has nixed the stick-shift option for the 2020 model year.

Car and Driver reported Wednesday that based on the number of new and used models currently on sale, buyers opt for the three-pedal setup just 4 percent of the time. To Jaguar, that likely no longer made it feasible to continue production of the manual transmission. The brand appeased enthusiasts in 2016 with the addition of a manual gearbox only to see it gain little traction stateside. Apparently, all of the hoopla didn't translate to many sales. In the United Kingdom, however, the manual transmission will live on in the F-Type.

The row-your-own option was previously reserved for 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 powered F-Types with rear-wheel drive only. All other models received an 8-speed automatic transmission, and that will be the only choice moving forward.

2019 Jaguar F-Type

News of the manual transmission's demise for the still-suave F-Type follows updated prices for the 2020 models. Base models with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine cost $880 more at $62,625, while P340 and R-Dynamic models with the 380-horsepower V-6 cost $980 more than last year at $72,125 and $85,325, respectively. The range-topping F-Type R sees an identical price hike of $980 for a grand total of $102,825.

Jaguar also announced it is adding an F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition model to the lineup for 2020. The car adds a few racy accents such as the Black Design Pack and extended side sills for a wider look. Unique badging is present, as is a black-contrast roof. The special edition model starts at $72,925 for a 2.0-liter coupe and rises to $95,525 for a V-6-powered version.

While we're sad to see the manual transmission gofrom the British sports car, we're still enthused the brand has stuck by the stunning-looking piece of machinery for six model years now.