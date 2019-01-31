Chevrolet Europe has launched the 2019 Corvette Final Edition in the old world, and it could mark the beginning of the C7-generation's parade lap.

The brand revealed the Final Edition car on Wednesday and said its appointments will be available for either the Corvette Grand Sport or Z06 coupes. The base Stingray variant misses out on the special treatment. Final Edition cars feature what Chevrolet said are the best attributes of the C7-generation Corvette.

Thus, the Corvette Final Edition bundles features such as Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Competition sports seats, the Performance Data Recorder, and a chassis calibration tuned specifically for racetracks. The Z07 package, which adds aerodynamic pieces and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, is optional for both models.

The engines remain standard Corvette mills. The Final Edition models based on the Grand Sport will feature the 460-horsepower 6.2-liter LT1 V-8, while the Final Edition cars based on the Z06 will stick with the 650-hp 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V-8. The 8-speed automatic is available for all versions, but only buyers who opt for the Z07 package will be able to choose the 7-speed manual

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Final Edition for Europe

To ensure the models look the part, a carbon-fiber front splitter and side skirts and compliment two exterior color options: Sebring Orange Metallic or Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic. Buyers can also spec Corvette Grand Sport Final Editions with Carbon Flash hash marks on the front fenders. Graphics spell out "Final Edition" along the door sills.

Inside, both cars—no matter which color or option package is selected—receive a nappa black leather interior with synthetic suede on the seats, steering wheel, gearshift, instrument panel cover, doors, and center console. Carbon-fiber high gloss trim is standard, while the Ceramic Matrix Gray cars get contrast stitching in blue and the Sebring Orange cars get theirs in orange.

The name for this special edition invites some obvious questions: Is this the beginning of the end for the C7 Corvette? Is the C8 mid-engine Corvette finally around the corner? Motor Authority reached out to Chevrolet Europe and were told the Final Edition marks the last special edition C7 Corvette the brand will offer in Europe. Make of that what you will. The Chevrolet spokesman also told us the Final Edition is limited to 140 cars and won't return for the 2020 model year.

Prices for the Corvette Grand Sport Final Edition start at $133,000, while the Z06-based Final Edition cars command $159,000. Both models are on sale now.