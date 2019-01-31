The 2019 Dodge Challenger and Charger are going green in a literal sense. The brand announced Wednesday that both cars now offer the Sublime paint color, which last appeared in 2015.

The Challenger could be had in Sublime four years ago, but the color was last seen on a Charger in 2007. Specifically, Dodge built a limited run of Charger R/T Daytona models finished in the color at the time.

The retro exterior color joins Dodge's growing palette of nostalgic "high impact" colors, which also includes B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy, and TorRed.

Sublime's return to the color palette also marks the first time it will be offered on the Charger Scat Pack and Charger SRT Hellcat models. Additionally, the Challenger T/A will be offered with the intense green color for the first time since 1970.

Dodge said the color's return caters to buyers who look for new ways to make their muscle cars stand out. On that note, the Challenger had its best sales year ever last year, despite an unending appetite for crossovers and trucks.

The Challenger also managed to outsell the Chevrolet Camaro and posted a sales increase year-over-year while the Camaro and Ford Mustang slid back. Although the Mustang was last year's muscle car top-seller, sales shrunk in 2018 compared to 2017.

Buyers will be able to snag a Sublime Challenger and Charger in 2019, but the range-topping Challenger SRT Demon is long gone. Instead, the most-powerful factory Challenger on sale is the SRT Hellcat Redeye. For those who want bonkers performance and a bit more practicality (i.e. four doors), the Charger Hellcat sticks around, too.

Dodge will display the 2019 Challenger and Charger finished in Sublime at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, which opens to the media on Feb. 7.