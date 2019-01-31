Don't look for the characters Luke Hobbs or Deckard Shaw to make an appearance in the next installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, simply titled "Fast 9" for now.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who portrays Hobbs, told MTV News in an interview published Monday that neither he nor Jason Statham, who plays Shaw, will appear in the next film. He left the door open to appearing in future films, though. He didn't provide a concrete answer as to why both characters would not feature in the next film, but said the plan has "always been for the 'Fast & Furious' universe to grow and expand."

However, Johnson also used the phrase "as of now" and said "there is unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom." That could mean something may change during "Fast 9" filming or it could preview a plot for "Fast 10." Filming for the "Fast 9," the next installment in the series, kicks off next month and Diesel said the crew would start in London, England.

Regarding expansion, Johnson was likely referring to the first spin-off film titled "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," which is due later this year and features Johnson and Statham as their "Fast and Furious" characters. Vin Diesel, one of the film's main protagonists as Dominic Toretto, also confirmed there will be a female-focused spin-off in the future and Universal has recruited a team of women screenplay writers to tackle the story.

While the future is murky for Johnson and Statham in the next "Fast and Furious" films, fans of both actors can catch the pair in theaters on Aug. 2 when "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" opens in the U.S.