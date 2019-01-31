The paint is barely dry, but I'd like to welcome you to the new Motor Authority.

This is no mid-cycle refresh, folks. Motor Authority's look is completely new with a more responsive and dynamic layout.

Open the homepage and it's instantly clear things have been cleaned up with more white space, less clutter, and a greater emphasis on the latest news, first drives, popular content, and photo galleries.

Article pages now scroll infinitely, which allows readers to move from one article to the next without letting off the throttle. Galleries are now larger than ever, and click on any photo in an article to bring up a full gallery with every single image in the corresponding post.

Large social sharing buttons on the bottom of each article page make it easier than ever to share the latest news with your friends and followers.

Want to see the bio of an author, or what that author's written lately? Click their byline and the wish will be granted.

In short, the new Motor Authority is cleaner, brighter, easier to read, and most importantly, it puts an emphasis on the latest news and reviews readers come for daily.

Notice something wrong? Have feedback? Please, drop us a line here or in the comments below.