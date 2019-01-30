2020 Toyota Tacoma teased with fresh headlights





2020 Toyota Tacoma teaser

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show will play host to a refreshed 2020 Toyota Tacoma, and the brand provided a teaser shot of the updated truck on Tuesday.

Notably, we can see a pair of new headlights front and center in the shadowy teaser image. Specifically, it looks like new daytime running lights wrap around the headlights as well. Better yet, it seems the lights shown are finally LEDs. Right now, the truck looks a tad awkward with the Tacoma TRD Pro's LED foglights matched to standard halogen headlights. The refreshed pickup should remedy this.

Since this is a rather mild refresh, we don't expect any major changes. Perhaps Toyota will fit the mid-size pickup with a new grille, and our eyes pick up on what may be a slightly redesigned hood. The brand didn't show off any photos of the truck's rear, but we could see updated lights back there, too.

The refreshed pickup will follow last year's debut of the updated TRD Pro model at the Chicago Auto Show. First introduced in 2014, the Tacoma TRD Pro gained 2.5-inch Fox internal-bypass shocks that the TRD division tuned and tweaked for the best performance. Other added off-road goods included new skid plates, 18-inch BBS wheels, cat-back exhaust, and a standard JBL audio system. A snorkel also joined the options list for the first time.

It's unclear if Toyota will also show off an updated Tacoma TRD Pro with the new styling changes, but we'll learn more about the nipped and tucked mid-size truck when it debuts in Chicago on Feb. 7.