Mercedes-AMG has revealed the first of two tuned versions of the rugged-looking Mercedes-Benz GLB.

The GLB reaches dealerships late this year as a 2020 model, and a year down the track will be both a GLB35 and GLB45 from AMG. The first of these, the GLB35, was revealed on Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at next month's Frankfurt International Motor Show.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35

Like other models in AMG's new 35 series, such as the A35 and CLA35, the GLB35 features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive is also part of the package. Note, other models in the 35 series come with a 7-speed DCT.

Beyond the potent powertrain, the GLB35 benefits from increased body rigidity and performance tuning of the transmission and all-wheel-drive system compared to the regular GLB on which it is based. The GLB35 normally acts as a front-wheel-drive vehicle but is able to direct 50 percent of the engine torque to the rear wheels when required. The system relies on multiple factors including speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering angle, and wheel slip.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35

The combination results in a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds, likely achieved with the vehicle's launch control.

On the outside, you get AMG goodies like a multi-slat Panamericana grille, an aero kit, and light alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches. Inside are sports seats up front, a sports steering wheel with flat-bottom design, AMG-specific screens for the digital instrument cluster, and an AMG drive mode selector. Like the regular GLB, the cabin can also be fitted with a pair of third row seats.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35

The GLB35 will reach dealerships in late 2020 as a 2021 model. The GLB45 should arrive around the same time and offer as much as 416 hp.

The Frankfurt auto show starts September 10. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.