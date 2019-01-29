$100,000 set of Bugatti Veyron wheels and tires pops up on eBay





Bugatti Veyron wheels and tires for sale for $100,000

Bugatti Owners likely don't need to save money when it comes to replacement parts, but for the frugal Veyron owner, a set of lightly used wheels and tires have surfaced for sale.

The wheels and tires are for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an asking price of $100,000. According to the seller, a new set of tires and wheels costs $150,000 from Bugatti, which makes this gently used set a "steal." Then again, what's $50,000 when shoppers already purchased a million-dollar-plus supercar.

We digress. The wheels are the authentic OZ Racing wheels Bugatti fitted to the Veyron and they have never been refurbished. They look to be in pretty good condition from what we can see in the photos provided, and the buyer can get them now instead of waiting a year, according to the seller's claim. The bespoke Michelin tires have 85 percent of their tread left, the seller says.

Motor Trend reported in 2013 that a set of tires for the Veyron cost $42,000 from Michelin and new wheels rang in at $69,000 for a total of $111,000. Noting the seller's claim of current prices, it means the parts have only gotten more expensive with time. Also, the wheels are only good through two sets of tires. Bugatti said the wheels must be replaced to ensure the integrity of the bead seal when driving the supercar at high speeds.

While any Veyron owner can take advantage of the deal, perhaps someone could scoop them up along with a full Veyron interior. A previous listing on eBay this past December listed a full interior for the supercar at $150,000 after an owner swapped the original for a new look. The interior is still for sale and has since seen a price drop. Now, the full interior costs "only" $139,999.

Alas, these are the prices that come with Bugatti ownership. Recall, an oil change for the car's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 engine costs $21,000, and numerous components cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Ah, to live in the one percent.