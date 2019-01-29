"Fast and Furious" spinoffs, uncrashable car, Lamborghini names: Today's Car News

Jan 29, 2019
Follow Joel

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The "Fast and Furious" franchise is a money train that can't seem to be stopped. Lead actor Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce that a female-led spinoff has been pitched. Diesel noted there will be three spinoffs in all, one of which is "Hobbs & Shaw," which features Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). "Hobbs & Shaw" will debut in August, and filming for "Fast 9" will begin in London next month.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a concept car to preview technology that will enable the automaker to build an "uncrashable car." According to the German automaker's global research and development head, Ola Kalennius, putting such a vehicle into production is not only plausible, he said it could happen sooner than we think. Look for the concept this year.

Lamborghini has been using what many might view as confusing code to name its cars for years. Models such as the Aventador and Huracán have sported suffixes like LP610-4, but that is coming to an end with new models like the Huracán and Aventador Performante and Huracán Evo. The automaker said the shift will continue to spread as new models are introduced. The idea is to make the car names easier for customers to remember.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Female "Fast and Furious" spinoff in the works, "Hobbs & Shaw" premieres Aug. 2

Mercedes-Benz says an uncrashable car is possible

Lamborghini is reverting to real names

Chinese auto brand Zotye details its US-market push

Do performance air filters actually work?

Blowing away dirty energy: Wind to pass hydro as top renewable in 2019

Easing range anxiety: Porsche Taycan to come with 3 years of Electrify America charging

AAA wants to standardize active safety tech names

1992 Dodge Viper: 100 Cars That Matter

How important is it that your next electric car be made in the U.S.? Take our Twitter poll

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots
1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport with only few hundred miles heads to auction 1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport with only few hundred miles heads to auction
2019 Audi Q8 review update: Luxury crossover lode runner 2019 Audi Q8 review update: Luxury crossover lode runner
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series lets buyers choose their own adventure 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series lets buyers choose their own adventure
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.