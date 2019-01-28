No one-hit wonder: More Lexus RC F Track Editions to come





2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

The 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition won't come and go as a one-hit wonder. The brand plans for the RC F Track Edition to stick around for a while, according to Cooper Ericksen, vice president for product planning and strategy at Lexus.

Speaking at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Ericksen said the brand wants to continuously improve the Track Edition model, Motor1 reported Sunday. The executive said the plan is to build 60 RC F Track Edition models for 2020, and after that, the engineering department will work on improvements for the next time around. He confirmed it's Lexus' intention to "have a version of the Track Edition" in "subsequent model years."

The first 60 cars for 2020 will be split between 40 white and 20 matte gray cars. The model boasts an upgraded 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 472 horsepower and 396 pound-feet, up 5 hp and 6 lb-ft over the regular RC F. The Track Edition is 0.2 seconds quicker to 60 mph, thanks to a carbon-fiber heavy diet. Lexus said at the car's debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit that the Track Edition is 176 pounds lighter than the standard coupe.

2021 Lexus LC F spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Future editions of the Track Edition could incorporate anything from new colors to altered performance in various ways. Ericksen made it clear everything is on the table for the brand's performance-oriented coupe.

He also didn't dismiss the idea of the Track Edition name gracing other Lexus models. We'd imagine the name may surface once Lexus officially reveals the long-awaited LC F, which spy photographers captured testing last summer. The only other model that currently wears the F performance badge is the GS sedan, which may be on the chopping block given the sportier character of the 2019 Lexus ES.