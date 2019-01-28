2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe, 1990 Chevy Corvette ZR1, Rolex 24 at Daytona: Today's Car News

Follow Joel



1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

The coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne is coming, and spy shots show it has a fast roofline with most of the changes taking place behind the B- and C-pillars. Expect the lineup to start with the S power level and move up to hybrid and Turbo models. The 2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe should make its formal debut later this year.

It's been called the "King of the Hill" and "The Blue Devil." The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 nameplate has appeared in Chevy showrooms on and off since 1970, and it currently lives once again with a supercharged V-8 firing out 755 horsepower. The nameplate stakes a claim as the most audacious, powerful Corvette available, and throughout history it has never disappointed. It all started in 1990 with a little help from Mercury Marine.

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona was a rain-soaked affair with plenty of carnage and drama. Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion, won the race and the top DPi class with a team of fantastic drivers. The no. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac campaigned by Wayne Taylor Racing earned the win under a red flag due to a downpour of rain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe spy shots and video

1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1, the "Corvette From Hell": 100 Cars That Matter

F1 champion Alonso wins rain-soaked Rolex 24 at Daytona

2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom

1987 Ferrari F40 LM headed to auction block

Tesla Model 3 vs Model S: Tighter dragstrip times, sharper traction system

How Aston Martin Valkyrie buyers personalize their $2.6M hypercars

Chinese auto brand Zotye details its US-market push

Ford hybrid V-8 patent discovered, could power Mustang and/or F-150

Shutdown has held up EPA certification, new vehicle introductions