Genesis will air its first Super Bowl spot during Sunday's Big Game to promote the recently launched 2021 GV80.

The fun, lighthearted spot also features John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who are both spokespeople for the brand.

Genesis is clear with the message portrayed in the spot. The brand wants to distance itself from old-world luxury, with Teigen going so far as to refer to the new GV80 as “young luxury.”

Genesis also makes some subtle digs at the competition with the portrayal of some old-world luxury personas. We'll leave you to associate the specific personas with Genesis' more established competition.

Super Bowl LIV, which will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled for February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Audi also has a spot planned for the Big Game and has also enlisted a little celebrity help.