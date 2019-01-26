2020 Porsche 911, 2020 Genesis GV80, 2020 Toyota Supra: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Joel



2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

We drove the 2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S for a first drive review in Spain, testing the car on twisty roads and a racetrack. As always, the design is evolutionary, and so is the engineering this time around. Nonetheless, Porsche has managed to make the new car the best 911 yet.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Toyota announced the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition ahead of the big SUV's debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show next month. With only two-rows of seats, a black grille, vintage-style Land Cruiser badges, and bronze-colored BBS wheels, the Heritage Edition is sure excite enthusiasts.

2020 Genesis GV80 spy shots

The 2020 Genesis GV80 was finally spotted in production form on public roads as it underwent cold-weather testing. With looks very similar to the GV80 concept shown at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the production model should be quite attractive when it debuts later this year.

2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty were unveiled this week. When the new heavy duty lineup reports for duty later this summer it will be larger than before with more chrome, more LED lighting, and up to 15 camera views to make towing and hauling easier.

Auction of 2020 Toyota Supra with VIN ending in 01 on January 19, 2019

Fresh off its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the first 2020 Toyota Supra sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Arizona auction. When the dust settled, the final bid was a crazy $2.1 million, proceeds from which will benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

2020 Cadillac XT5 leak - Image via Autohome

Photos of the refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5 surfaced on the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. The mid-cycle update will bring design changes that will align the XT5 more with the CT6 luxury sedan and XT4 crossover SUV inside and out.

Teaser for Honda electric city car prototype debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Honda teased a prototype for the production version of the Urban EV concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Set to make its debut in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, it's clear from the teaser that the prototype will be just as cute as the concept.