Chevy engineers have been spotted testing a hotter version of the mid-engined C8 Corvette. It's too early to say for certain what the car is but based on the product sequence of past Corvette generations we're likely looking at the new Corvette Z06. It should appear in early 2021 as a 2022 model.

GMC's redesigned Yukon has been revealed, in standard as well as upmarket Denali and new off-road-focused AT4 grades. The new Yukon is set to join the rest of General Motors' redesigned full-size SUVs in showrooms later this year.

Genesis has finally jumped into the SUV game by revealing the GV80, the first of three SUVs being developed at the Korean brand. The GV80 will challenge mid-size luxury SUVs like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE and we could imagine it even luring some Range Rover buyers.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots

2021 GMC Yukon SUV revealed: Richer Denali, tougher AT4, and more space inside

Genesis GV80 brings crossover style to the upstart brand

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport starts at $31,565

First drive review: 2021 GMC Yukon Denali tacks toward first-class SUV status

Honda and Isuzu join forces to build fuel cell commercial trucks

With addition of 2021 Terrain AT4, GMC's full lineup is now off-road ready

2020 Lexus ES review

Lucid to show production version of Air electric sedan in April

2020 Chevy Bolt EV: $10,000 off now, lease deals ahead of tax-credit sunset April 1