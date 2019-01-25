2020 Genesis GV80, Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-AMG One: Today's Car News

Follow Joel



2020 Genesis GV80 spy shots

The 2020 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV has reached a new milestone in development: production-spec prototypes are now being tested on public roads. Spotted undergoing cold-weather testing, the prototypes were heavily camouflaged, but it's clear the production people mover will look similar to he GV80 concept shown at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Porsche hasn't even formally revealed its all-electric Taycan sport sedan and the automaker has already doubled production plans. Original plans called for 20,000 Taycans globally in the first year, but that number has been increased to 40,000 due to demand. The company said it had quietly prepared for a big response by building the Taycan on its own production line with a dedicated paint shop in a new plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

A new video courtesy of "Top Gear" gave us preview of what the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar sounds like. Spoiler: It sounds like an Formula 1 race car, which makes sense as its powered by what is essentially an F1 powertrain modified to be street-legal and endure street use.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mazda 3 costs $21,895, cheapest AWD model adds $3,000

Here's how Subaru made its most powerful engine ever

Company claims to harness AI for quicker electric-car DC fast charging

Lamborghini boss: 2019 production capped at 8,000 to preserve exclusivity and resale values

Toyota Yaris hatchback reaches end of the road in US

Apple drops 200 staff from Project Titan self-driving car skunkworks

Best deals on electric, plug-in, and hybrid cars for January 2019