2019 Chevy Corvette special, 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, Bugatti EB110: Today's Car News

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Chevrolet is set to reveal a 2019 Corvette special edition on Friday, but details on the car, or cars to be more precise, have already surfaced. Yes, Chevy has four separate versions of its latest special-edition 'Vette, each featuring a color combination devised by a Corvette Racing driver.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is hard to beat if you're looking for a serious off-roader with stellar reliability. The latest model soldiers on into the new model year with few changes, although there's a new Heritage Edition model to choose from. Among the unique features are some vintage-style badges.

More than a decade before the Veyron showed up, Bugatti was already selling a mid-engine supercar with carbon fiber construction, a quad-turbocharged engine, and all-wheel drive. We're talking about the Bugatti EB110 launched in 1991, which even by today's standards is still a fast car.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series special edition hiding in plain sight

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser gets nostalgic with Heritage Edition

Before the Veyron, there was the EB110: Jay Leno looks back at Bugatti history

Subaru stops production in Japan after discovering power-steering issue

Bentley is bringing a race-inspired special edition to the 2019 Geneva auto show

Tesla Model 3 owns the EV market, outsells all other plug-ins combined in the fourth quarter race

Gone Ghosn: Embattled Renault boss steps down from French automaker

2019 Jeep Cherokee improves in latest crash tests

New video shows prototype for Aston Martin's electric Rapide E

Most Americans plan action to alleviate climate change