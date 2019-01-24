2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series special edition hiding in plain sight

Follow Viknesh



2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series leaked

Chevrolet is set to announce a special-edition Corvette on Friday at its preview event for the weekend's 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, where the Corvette Racing team will be competing, but details on the car have already surfaced via a Daytona International Speedway mobile phone app.

The new special edition is called the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series, and there isn't one but four cars to choose from.

The image above is a screen shot of the four cars taken from the app. It was first posted on Wednesday by Corvette Blogger, which also has photos of some of the special-edition cars parked outside the Chevrolet Experience Center at the Daytona racetrack.

According to information provided in the app, each car features a color combination chosen by a corresponding Corvette Racing driver, either Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia or Tommy Milner. The cars are also said to come with a commemorative interior plaque and all of the Corvette Grand Sport's equipment.

Being based on the Corvette Grand Sport, the cars should have a 6.2-liter V-8 good for 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque under the hood. And given the comment about all of the Corvette Grand Sport's equipment, the cars also likely come with the Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox function (adds individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate and intake and ambient air temperatures) and the Z07 package with carbon-ceramic brake rotors and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Hopefully this isn't the last special edition based on the current C7 Corvette, as we'd like to see more for this generation's finale. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is due out later this year so we could be looking at the last days of the front-engine layout.

Stay tuned as Chevy is scheduled to introduce the cars at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.