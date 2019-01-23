"Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon" documentary premiers February 14





'Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs Gordon' documentary

NASCAR has seen many greats come and go, but there may not be a greater rivalry of the modern era than Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. A new documentary will explore the relationship and history of both star drivers when it debuts next month.

"Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon" will debut on Fox Sports 1 after coverage of The Duels at Daytona, and it will take a never-before-seen look at both drivers' careers, and the moment Gordon began to steal thunder from Earnhardt's star career. Gordon himself was the executive producer and worked with Fox Sports Films, NASCAR Productions, and DLP Media Group to bring the film to life.

Although the two had a fierce rivalry on the track, Gordon said working on the documentary brought back incredible memories. Eventually, Earnhardt took Gordon under his wing and ended up teaching the young driver a lot about the sport. That didn't stop Earnhardt's drive for victory, though.

"He used his bumper plenty of times to teach me lessons on the track," Gordon recalled.

Not only will the documentary dig into both racers' careers, but it will also look at the heated rivalry that formed within the NASCAR fanbase that effectively split a population behind two numbers: "3" or "24."

Gordon retired from a full-time driving career in NASCAR in 2015, while Earnhardt was tragically killed in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Though, Dale Earnhardt Jr. carried his father's NASCAR torch for years to come. Earnhardt Jr. retired from the motorsport at the end of the 2017 season.

Fans can catch the documentary on Feb. 14 at 10:00 p.m. EST.