Honda's cutesy Urban EV concept transitions to prototype at 2019 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh



Teaser for Honda electric city car prototype debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Honda unveiled an adorable electric city car a couple of years back in the form of the Urban EV concept and confirmed that a production version was coming upon the debut.

Now the automaker is close to revealing a prototype for the production version. Honda on Wednesday confirmed that a prototype of the electric city car will be unveiled in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Along with the confirmation, we also received this teaser sketch which hints at a design that's just as cute as the original concept.

We also have our own spy shots of prototypes. The shots show that Honda is going with a more practical five-door body as opposed to the concept's three-door design.

2019 Honda Urban EV spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Honda still hasn't provided any inkling on what powertrain the car will have, but we can expect an electric motor at the front axle and a flat battery in the floor.

Sadly, there are no plans to sell the car in the United States. At the concept's 2017 reveal, Honda said the production version would be aimed at the European market.

We'll remind you that Honda also rolled out the related Sports EV concept in 2017. The electric sports car concept hasn't been confirmed for production but is expected to eventually spawn a model for the Japanese market.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. For more coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.