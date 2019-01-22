Superformance may stuff Shelby GT500's supercharged V-8 in production GR-1





Ford GR-1 Concept

Earlier this month, we rejoiced as Superformance said it obtained official licensing rights from Ford to produce the 2004 Shelby GR-1 concept. Now, we have potential new details on one version of the production car's powertrain.

According to a report from Robb Report last Wednesday, Superformance CEO Lance Stander hinted the production GR-1 could share the 2020 Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine. The original concept car featured a V-10 engine, but Ford doesn't produce a V-10. So, the GR-1 should, naturally, get the next best thing.

2004 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept

Stander didn't confirm the use of the Shelby GT500's engine, but laughed and said the presumption was "on the right track." If the production GR-1 does sport the Shelby GT500's blown V-8, expect more than 700 horsepower. Ford hasn't shared how much power the engine will make, but continues to tease with the 700-plus hp line.

The CEO did confirm the car will feature the GT500's 7-speed Tremac dual-clutch automatic transmission, which coincidentally, may be the same transmission General Motors will plop into its mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Unlike the Shelby GT500 or mid-engine Corvette, Superformance plans to offer a manual transmission option.

Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept Platform Model

Aside from the internal-combustion engine speculation, Stander previously said there are also plans for a battery-electric version. The company's goal is to produce a Shelby that can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.0 seconds. It's unclear if that's the ballpark figure for the gasoline-powered or electric variant of the GR-1, though.

The Shelby GR-1 will come to life thanks to the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which still needs to be finalized and allows a boutique company like Superformance to build up to 325 cars. When production starts, Stander has said his company plans to build 100 or 200 special-edition cars with aluminum bodies. To further honor the 2004 concept, buyers will have the option of polished aluminum to mimic the show car.