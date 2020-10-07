The next and possibly final version of the Pagani Huayra is the track-focused Huayra R, which Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani announced in a video released last week by Autostyle Design Competition, an organization that helps to support up and coming automotive designers.

He appears at the 37:00 mark and states that Pagani will reveal the first details on a new Huayra R on November 12. However the car's actual reveal won't take place until January 2021, CarBuzz has learned from Pagani.

All we know about the Huayra R is that it will be powered by a new naturally aspirated engine. All previous Huayras have featured a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG.

According to The Supercar Blog, the engine will be a V-12 developed by AMG in partnership with Mercedes motorsport partner HWA, and it's output will reportedly come in above 900 horsepower.

The Huayra R is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009. The Zonda R was a track car that Pagani used to hone technologies that eventually made their way into the Huayra. As a result, the car shared very little in common with the Zonda apart from a resemblance.

The same could be true for the Huayra R, as we know Pagani is already deep into the development of the Huayra's replacement. Pagani's next supercar is expected to arrive in 2021 and offer both V-12 and battery-electric options, though the electric option likely won't be ready at launch. The V-12 is expected to once again be a twin-turbocharged unit from AMG, so it won't be the engine Pagani has pegged for the Huayra R.

The most extreme Huayra to date is the Huayra Imola, which was unveiled in February. Limited to just five examples, the Huayra Imola was also billed as a rolling testbed. It featured the Huayra's familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, but with a new output of 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. That's the highest yet of any Huayra.