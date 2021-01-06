The next and possibly final version of the Pagani Huayra is the track-focused Huayra R, which Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani announced last October in an interview with Autostyle Design Competition, an organization that helps support up-and-coming automotive designers.

To mark the end of 2020, Pagani posted a short teaser video of the Huayra R on its Instagram page. In the video, we see the car's engine and hear its sweet sounds as the revs build.

Pagani hasn't said when the Huayra R will debut, though a reveal later in January is expected, according to CarBuzz.

What we can confirm is that the Huayra R will be powered by a new naturally aspirated V-12 engine. All previous Huayras have featured a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. According to The Supercar Blog, the new engine has been developed by AMG in partnership with Mercedes motorsport partner HWA, and its output will reportedly come in above 900 horsepower.

The Huayra R is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009. The Zonda R was a track car that Pagani used to hone technologies that eventually made their way into the Huayra. As a result, the car shared very little in common with the Zonda apart from a resemblance.

Pagani Zonda R

The same could be true for the Huayra R, as we know Pagani is already deep into the development of the Huayra's replacement. Pagani's next supercar is also expected to arrive in 2021 and offer both V-12 and battery-electric options, though the electric option likely won't be ready at launch. The V-12 is expected to once again be a twin-turbocharged unit from AMG, so it won't be the engine Pagani has pegged for the Huayra R.

The most extreme Huayra to date is the Huayra Imola which was unveiled last February. Limited to just five examples, the Huayra Imola was also billed as a rolling testbed. It featured the Huayra's familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, but with a new output of 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. That's the highest we've seen in any Huayra so far.