Cadillac's XT5 has been given a few tweaks for 2020 and the brand has finally addressed one of the crossover SUV's major shortcomings: a lack of powertrain options.

Before your eyes light up over the thought of Cadillac's new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 being shoved under the hood, we'll tell you straight up that the new powertrain is a 2.0-liter inline-4. It's the same engine found in the XT4 and in the XT5 is good for 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The 2.0-liter joins the XT5's existing 3.6-liter V-6, good for 310 hp, which is now an available powertrain since the 4-banger takes over as the base option. Pricing information hasn't been released so we can't tell you if the addition of the 2.0-liter brings a lower starting price with it.

2020 Cadillac XT5

The base grade is now branded Luxury, and from there, buyers can choose Premium Luxury or Sport grades, each offering varying levels of standard equipment and unique exterior accents. Premium Luxury and Sport grades can also be given the extra-plush Platinum treatment.

The grille on all XT5s has been updated to better reflect the latest Cadillac SUVs, such as the XT4 and XT6, and the headlights are standard LED units. The rear spoiler and side mirrors are also tweaked to improve aerodynamics. Inside, the center console has been revised and now includes a rotary dial controller. New interior themes add brown and black trim to some versions and a 14-speaker Bose sound system is now available. Other options include a head-up display, night vision, and a surround-view camera.

The 2020 XT5 reaches dealerships later this summer where it joins the XT4, XT6 and Escalade in Cadillac's expanding SUV lineup.