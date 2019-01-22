2020 Cadillac XT5 leak: Minor refresh for popular crossover

Follow Viknesh



2020 Cadillac XT5 leak - Image via Autohome

Cadillac's XT5 is about to undergo a mid-cycle update and images of the updated version have just surfaced.

They were discovered by Autohome on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and reveal the updated XT5 in full. The small crossover SUV is due out later this year as a 2020 model.

Cadillac's in the process of overhauling its lineup. The brand is committed to launching one new or refreshed model roughly every six months through 2021. It started with last year's arrival of the 2019 XT4 compact crossover and continued with last week's reveal of the 2020 XT6 mid-size crossover. The 2020 XT5 is part of this product cadence, as is a redesigned Escalade, new CT4 and CT5 sedans, and a new electric crossover.

The leaked shots reveal only minor tweaks for the 2020 XT5. The headlights are the same as those on the current model, but the front grille is new and features a design influenced by 2016's Escala concept. The only noticeable change at the rear is the new light signature of the taillights.

It also isn't clear what updates Cadillac has in store for the cabin. A safe bet is Cadillac updating the suite of electronic driver aids, including adding its Super Cruise partial self-driving system for highways. Right now the feature is only available on the CT6.

We could also see Cadillac finally address one of the XT5's major shortcomings: a lack of powertrain options. The XT5 currently offers a 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 only but the 2020 model is expected to offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as an option.

Cadillac already offers the XT5 in China with a mild-hybrid system, though we haven't heard anything about this option being offered in the United States. Similar technology features on the Buick LaCrosse sold here, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility.

Look for a reveal of the 2020 Cadillac XT5 in the coming months.