Next Dodge Challenger, 2019 Lincoln Continental, 2020 Toyota Supra: Car News Headlines

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO has dropped some hints on the next Dodge Challenger, and they point to a very different type of car coming down the line. Most worryingly, he's suggested that there will no longer be supercharged V-8s spitting out 700 horsepower.

Lincoln's Continental Coach Edition with rear-opening doors has proven to be a huge hit, as all 80 build slots were sold within a week of the car being announced. To meet demand, Lincoln has confirmed that a second run will be offered, likely for the 2020 model year.

Toyota's reborn Supra doesn't arrive in showrooms until the summer, but the first retail example has already been sold. It went under the hammer over the weekend and saw a final bid of $2.1 million. That's just over 40 times higher than what the Supra will retail for.

