Next Dodge Challenger, 2019 Lincoln Continental, 2020 Toyota Supra: Car News Headlines

Jan 21, 2019
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO has dropped some hints on the next Dodge Challenger, and they point to a very different type of car coming down the line. Most worryingly, he's suggested that there will no longer be supercharged V-8s spitting out 700 horsepower.

Lincoln's Continental Coach Edition with rear-opening doors has proven to be a huge hit, as all 80 build slots were sold within a week of the car being announced. To meet demand, Lincoln has confirmed that a second run will be offered, likely for the 2020 model year.

Toyota's reborn Supra doesn't arrive in showrooms until the summer, but the first retail example has already been sold. It went under the hammer over the weekend and saw a final bid of $2.1 million. That's just over 40 times higher than what the Supra will retail for.

FCA boss: Next Challenger to use electric boost, skip 700-hp supercharged V-8

2020 Toyota Supra #001 sells for $2.1M at Barrett-Jackson auction

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition is sold out

2019 Ram 1500 eTorque first drive review: The hybrid pickup truck you can (and should) drive

Karma and Pininfarina to collaborate on EVs

BMW plans to tone down styling of its electric cars

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 #001 sells for $1.1M

IIHS: 2019 Ram 1500 aces crash tests but has subpar headlights

2019 McLaren Senna VIN 005 sells for almost $1.5M

Smaller electric SUVs coming from Audi, Mercedes-Benz

