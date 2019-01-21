2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition is sold out

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

Lincoln's 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition sees the brand revive the rear-opening doors found on some of its most iconic models of the 1960s.

While the front doors open in normal fashion, the rear pair swing back 90 degrees, much like on a Rolls-Royce. No doubt the feature will grab attention—wanted or not—whenever you pull up somewhere with passengers in the back.

The limited-edition sedan was unveiled January 14 in Detroit at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, and it's already sold out—despite a price tag slightly north of $110,000, or more than any Lincoln before it. The quick sales rate is due to Lincoln offering just 80 examples, the number representing this year's 80th anniversary of the arrival of the first Continental.

There was no special order process for the car. Rather, Lincoln dealers took orders on a first come, first served basis. But the brand has confirmed that a second run will be offered, likely for the 2020 model year, more details on which will be announced a later date.

Why so few cars? To accommodate the rear doors, the Continental's wheelbase needed to be stretched 6.0 inches. The process is done off the factory line, with Boston coach-builder Cabot handling the modification. Lincoln told Motor Authority at the car's reveal that the rear-opening doors, referred to as coach doors, could feature on a volume model as long as the wheelbase is long enough.

Deliveries of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition start in the summer.