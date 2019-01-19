Toyota's built a second Century GRMN performance flagship





Toyota builds another Century GRMN for 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota still hasn't shared what exactly its racy GR performance division did to the original Century GRMN built for company boss Akio Toyoda, but now it's gone ahead and built a second one.

Toyota presented the second Century GRMN on January 11 at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon, with the car decked out in a fully black exterior and subtle red stripes. (GRMN is the range-topping badge for vehicles from the newly minted GR sub-brand.)

Toyota builds another Century GRMN for 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Recall, the original Century GRMN made a shock debut in Japan when Toyota President Akio Toyoda rolled up in the sedan at last November's Gazoo Racing celebration. Toyota and GRMN built the one-off sedan for Toyoda specifically, and it's understood the Toyota head wants to evaluate its potential for production.

The original car wore a pearl white exterior color with black ground effects accented with red stripes. Those same traits are present on the black Century GRMN but are more hidden.

Toyota Century GRMN belongs to Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda

The standard Century features a 5.0-liter V-8 and electric motor that make a combined 425 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. We'd imagine the GRMN model makes more power, since that's the division's calling card, but we can't say for sure. Toyota has been tight-lipped about the car in general.

If the Century nameplate only conjures thoughts of old Buicks, that's OK. Toyota has never sold the model in the U.S., but the car remains a luxurious range-topper in select Asian markets. Namely, it's served Japan for 50 years, and today wears properly retro styling in its current third generation.

Since the U.S. doesn't receive the standard car, don't expect a hotter Century GRMN to show up here, either. Its list price in Japan makes it about $180,000, which would make it even more expensive than any Lexus. Alas, it means we still won't get to experience 100-percent wool seats in a Toyota.