Next Ford Super Duty might offer Ram Power Wagon rival





2019 Ford Super Duty F-250

Ram's Power Wagon may have some new competition inbound from Ford.

AutoGuide reported Thursday on comments Jim Farley, Ford’s president of global markets, made at an industry event in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday, where he hinted a new off-road-focused Super Duty model is in the works, based on the upcoming 2020 F-250. He didn't compare it directly to the F-150 Raptor, but said it's a "new version no one's ever seen.'

"Not a Raptor, but something different," he added.

His distinction between the mystery Ford Super Duty variant and the Raptor open up the possibility for a Power Wagon rival with a focus on off-road chops but without the Raptor's bonkers power and flying ability. Neither Ford, nor Chevrolet and its GMC cousin, have challenged the Ram Power Wagon in the three-quarter-ton segment, but Ford may have finally realized it's missing out on an increasingly larger market.

2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The original report notes Ford may have a retro name it could apply to such a model: Highboy. The model first appeared in the 1960s and represented an F-250 with a factory lift of a few inches that could accept any 35-inch tire.

Ram renewed the Power Wagon variant of its 2500 stable of pickups when it debuted the latest Ram Heavy Duty trucks earlier this month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The model benefits from all of the improvements the Ram 1500 gained and shares new equipment with the entire 2500 lineup. The Cummins diesel engine still isn't offered with the Power Wagon, however.

We'll have to wait and see what Ford has up its sleeve and if it plans to directly challenge the Ram Power Wagon, but it's clear: Ford is all about utility vehicles as it culls its passenger car lineup in the future.

Expect more details in the lead up to February's 2019 Chicago Auto Show, where the 2020 F-250 should make its debut.