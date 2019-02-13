Ferrari turned back the clock to find inspiration for its latest specialty models, the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. Now, the Italian automaker has given us a look at their road presence in a new video.

The brief clip shows both the single-seater SP1 and two-seater SP2 racing through winding roads in an undisclosed location—frankly, we don't care where the cars were because they look downright wonderful. Ferrari unveiled both models as part of a new "Icona" series of cars. The series will continue to tap into Ferarri's history to build limited-run models for various clients and collectors. Naturally, the SP1 and SP2 were sold out as soon as the firm lifted the curtain on the cars last October in Paris.

Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari specifically looked at past iconic Ferrari racing barchette for inspiration but the goal wasn't to specifically tap into a particular design. These new cars look unique and distinct in their own right while paying homage to the past.

The SP1 provides a no-compromises, driver-focused layout for one driver, while the SP2 removes the tonneau cover for one passenger, and one only. Friends and family will need to take turns for rides in the SP2—if owners even plan on exercising the limited-edition cars, that is.

Since the SP1 does not feature a full windshield, Ferrari developed what it calls the "Virtual Windshield." The upper part is shaped like an aerofoil, and air enters an intake in front of the driver. It's then routed through a duct that passes the air over the driver's head. This way, drivers don't need to wear a helmet. Unfortunately, the SP2 does not feature the Virtual Windshield.

Ferrari Monza SP2

Under the hood of each sleek and flowing body is the 6.5-liter V-12 engine from an 812 Superfast. The SP1 and SP2 make 9 additional horsepower over the 812 Superfast for a total output of 798 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifts and helps send drivers from 0-62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

We have no word on how much each car cost, but noting their exclusivity, we imagine one doesn't come cheaply. Have a look at the cars in action above.