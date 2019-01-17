2020 Porsche 911 'Ring time, 2020 Toyota Highlander spy shots, Lincoln EV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2020 Porsche 911

Porsche's new 911 Carrera S was always going to be faster than the model it replaces, but the difference is quite substantial, even though there's only a 23-horse power differential between the two. Porsche has an official Nürburgring lap time for the car, and it's a full 5.0 seconds faster than the outgoing model.

Toyota has been spotted testing its next-generation Highlander and the new family hauler looks to be growing in size. It's due on the market as a 2020 model, meaning it will arrive at the same time as several rivals including the redesigned Ford Explorer and the new Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride twins.

Lincoln will get its own EV based on Ford's Mustang-inspired electric crossover. All Lincoln will say about the vehicle is that it will have an elegant design.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S laps 'Ring in 7:25, or 5 s faster than previous generation

2020 Toyota Highlander spy shots

“Elegant” Lincoln based on Ford's Mustang-inspired electric crossover is coming

US auto dealer boss: Climbing car prices "unsustainable"

Ford will build electric F-Series to battle Tesla, Rivian pickups

Geely announces first electric car aimed at global markets

Crank up the volume: VW reveals 286-horsepower Golf GTI TCR

Automakers roll out payment relief options for federal workers

2019 McLaren Senna VIN 005 heads to auction

Tesla unplugs its latest home wall charger