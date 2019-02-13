Porsche-philes, prepare your bank accounts. Gooding & Company will oversee an auction of 10 incredible Porsches from WhatsApp founder Jan Koum's collection.

Koum says he's out of space and time to take care of these 10 Porsches, and we wonder what kind of cars took precedence over these. The collection is, frankly, wonderful in its variety and includes some of the hottest 911 variants we've seen in the past 30 years.

From oldest to most recent, the Porsches heading to auction later this year:

- 1992 964 Carrera RS

- 1993 964 Carrera RS 3.8

- 1995 993 Carrera RS

- 2008 997 GT3 RS 3.6

- 2010 911 GT3 RS

- 2011 911 GT3 RS 4.0

- 2011 911 GT2 RS

- 2015 918 Spyder with Weissach Package

- 2016 Cayman GT4

- 2016 911 R

There's a Porsche for everyone in the collection, but we're most interested in the 964 and 993-generation 911s. It's no secret air-cooled Porsches are highly desirable, and the 993 Carrera RS represents one of the last of the breed. Following the 993 generation, air cooling was out with the introduction of the 996-generation 911.

1995 Porsche 993 Carerra RS, via Gooding & Company

Other highlights include the 918 with the Weissach Package. The optional package reduced the supercar's weight by 99 pounds and added aerodynamic components. Porsche only made 126 918 Spyders with the Weissach package, and this one has only gone 20 miles.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with Weissach Package, via Gooding & Company

The 911 R is another modern 911 that should tickle enthusiasts. Porsche unveiled the 911 R as a no-frills throwback to the 911 R of the 1960s, which included a standard manual transmission. Shortly after its reveal, some examples sold for $1.3 million on the used market despite a retail price of $185,980. The model headed to auction has never been driven and retains the delivery packaging from the factory.

2016 Porsche 911 R, via Gooding & Company

Other standouts from the collection include the 2008 GT3 RS 3.6, which is one of 53 North American cars finished in RS Green; rare carbon fiber fenders fitted to the 2011 GT2 RS; and the fact the 1993 964 Carrera RS 3.8 is one of just 55 built.

We're looking at millions of dollars worth of Porsches heading to the auction block, and we'll watch closely when they come under the hammer March 8.