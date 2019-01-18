2006 Ford GT with 24 miles seeks its first owner





2006 Ford GT for sale with 24 miles

Finding a never-titled and low-mileage supercar used to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In less than four months, two first-generation Ford GTs have surfaced for sale that fit that bill.

Maybe it's a sign?

The most recent example is seen here: a 2006 GT with only 24 miles on the odometer. The listing on duPont Registry also says the car was never titled. The car's backstory is unknown, but photos show the claimed 24 miles on the odometer and no license plates. The first never-titled GT that showed up in November of last year was part of a dealership sale, however, this car appears to belong to an individual, judging by the photos posted with the sale listing. That hardly explains why it was never titled, though.

The car is Royal Blue with white stripes and features the factory BBS wheels, premium audio system, painted brake calipers, and the factory car cover. Once again, it appears this is someone's chance to own a factory fresh Ford GT.

Like all other GTs, the car packs a 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine that makes 550 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. In some ways, the original GTs may become even more desirable than the current second-generation car. Its forced-induction V-8 engine has numerous fans and the car was a centennial birthday present to the company.

That thinking brings us to the asking price. The seller asks $450,000 for this GT, which is identical to the price of the 2005 GT that showed up last November. For some comparison, the supercar cost $149,995 when new. We're talking major appreciation if GTs continue to sell at these prices, and we have no doubt someone will scoop the supercar up.