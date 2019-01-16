1930 Ford Model A hot rod roars into Barrett-Jackson for auction

Jan 16, 2019

1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

A one-of-a-kind hot rod will grace the auction block on Friday during Barrett-Jackson's annual sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This 1930 Ford Model A boasts a custom exterior with a steel interior, and there's a rival powertrain under the hood; it's sourced from Chrysler.

If the hot-rodded Ford looks familiar, that's because it first surfaced last summer. Dale Stewert, the bass player from South African rock band Seether, commissioned the build on the Velocity Channel's "Speed Is The New Black." The brilliant minds at St. Louis-based Classic Car Studio created the beast and its one-off looks. It's unclear why Stewert is ready to part ways with it so quickly, but it gives auction attendees one unique hot rod to bid on.

Outside, the firm chopped the roof five inches and performed a two-inch channel job. It also fabricated many of the components by hand. How much of the Model A is hand-fabricated? The chassis, the seats, dash, door panels, transmission tunnel, firewall, and floor all received the special attention. It looks tremendous to boot.

1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

The Chrysler-sourced heart is a 331-cubic inch Hemi V-8 producing 500 horsepower with a 6-71 blower. Power heads to a TCI 700R4 automatic overdrive transmission and finally to a John's Industries 9-inch rear with 4.10 gears.

The front end features a five-inch I-beam drop axle with split wishbones and the rear has a 4-link suspension with adjustable coilovers, which should provide impressive handling for a hot rod. Braking power meanwhile comes from a Lincoln.

1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

Lastly, the hot rod sits on custom 18-inch front wheels and 20-inch wheels at the rear, all wrapped in Firestone rubber.

Should the car sell on Friday, the winning bidder won't only take home the car, but Stewert plans to also throw in a signed bass guitar that he used to play numerous shows around the world.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1930 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio
