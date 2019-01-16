Ferrari's Club Competizioni GT will see F40s and F50s on the track with the 488

Follow Viknesh



2018 Ferrari 488 GTE race car with livery depicting all stages of Club Competizioni GT

Ferrari used the 2019 Autosport International motorsport meet in the United Kingdom last week to announce the launch of the new Club Competizioni GT program.

Similar to the existing Corse Clienti program, which organizes track days for owners of Ferrari's historic Formula 1 race cars, Club Competizioni GT is designed for owners of the Prancing Horse's GT racers going back to the year 1989. The timeline covers 12 cars, including everything from the F40 Competizione and F50 GT right up to the current 488 GTE and GT3.

Club Competizioni GT isn't a race series—though we're sure drivers will be battling it out with one another—but rather the program provides an opportunity for owners of these impressive machines to take to some of the world's top race tracks and drive their cars in anger. For the inaugural season running in 2019, the tracks include Vallelunga, Mugello, Indianapolis and Fuji. A fifth and final round will be held again at Mugello to coincide with Ferrari's Finali Mondiali end of season celebration.

Owners participating in the Club Competizioni GT will also enjoy full support from the factory to ensure their cars are in top order. There will also be professional drivers on hand to provide instruction.

The first round will take place at Italy's Mugello from April 9-10.