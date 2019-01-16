2020 BMW 7-Series, 2019 McLaren 600LT, 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



2020 BMW 7-Series

BMW's given its 7-Series a major update, and the new looks will likely prove controversial. The car sports a new, much larger grille that BMW says has 40-percent more surface area than the grille on the outgoing model.

McLaren's 600LT may sit in the British firm's entry-level Sports Series range, but there's nothing entry-level about this finely honed track machine. Now there's an open-top Spider version, and it looks to be every bit as sharp as the coupe.

Mercedes-Benz has a new A-Class sedan on sale this year and pricing information has just been released. Just one powertrain is available at launch but more potent options are coming, including new A35 and A45 options from Mercedes-AMG.

Got grille? 2020 BMW 7-Series debuts with massive maw

2019 McLaren 600LT Spider blows its top

2019 Mercedes A-Class priced: $33,495 now required for the Three-Pointed Star club

Study: More than a third of Americans have used a ride-hail service

Faraday Future investor buys EV startup that took over Saab

Nissan e-Power hybrids for the US will aim for performance, not just mpg

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake sells for $2.2M, making it world's most expensive Mustang

2019 Volvo XC40 vs. 2019 Acura RDX: Compare Cars

2019 Detroit auto show in pictures: The trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and cars you need to see

Nissan electric crossover due in 2020 closely follows IMx concept