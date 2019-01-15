"Top Gear" season 26 trailer marks final round of adventures with current hosts





Ahead of yet another host shakeup for the long-running "Top Gear" series, the show has dropped a trailer to tease its upcoming 26th season.

It will be the final season with current hosts Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid alongside Chris Harris.

The trailer shows the typical slew of luxury cars, performance cars, and wild stunts we expect from the show. Specifically, we see a new Bentley Continental GT and what appears to be a Bentley LMP1 race car, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, and more in the minute-long trailer. We also see some sort of golf game undertaken with tricycles, and even cliff jumping. Season 26 surely won't disappoint with outlandish stunts and humorous producer challenges.

Reid will remain part of the Top Gear family but will step away from a main presenter role after season 26. LeBlanc announced last May season 26 would be his final. LeBlanc's departure comes after the actor cited extensive travel commitments. He said last March the show takes him away from his friends and family too often, though said it was great fun hosting. Their replacements were named last October as Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

McGuinness is an English comedian well-known locally for numerous hosting gigs, and Flintoff is a cricket champion and self-described car aficionado. Both men will make their Top Gear debuts alongside Chris Harris in season 27 of the show, which will likely debut in late 2019. The BBC, the show's producer, didn't divulge when we'll see season 26 air, but late February or early March seem like good guesses based on previous premiere dates.