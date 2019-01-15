Cadillac performance sedan, Ford & VW alliance, Shelby GT500 soundtrack: Car News Headlines

News
During all of the hubbub of this week's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac quietly announced plans for a performance sedan. No details have been released but during a recent investor meeting a teaser video of the sedan was shown, and it sounded like it was powered by a force-fed V-8.
Ford and Volkswagen have given the first details on a wide-ranging alliance that will see the two automakers develop and build commercial vehicles for each other. One of the vehicles is a mid-size pickup truck that Ford will supply to VW, likely a next-generation Amarok.
Ford has unveiled its long-awaited Shelby GT500 based on the current sixth-generation Mustang. We were able to get a Ford rep to start the car at its Detroit auto show debut, and it sounds absolutely insane.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
